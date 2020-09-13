Amit Sadh: Hope I can learn from my mistakes, continue to inspire

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th September 2020 4:37 am IST
Mumbai, Sep 13 : Actor Amit Sadh in his latest social media post said that he hopes to learn from his mistakes and continue to inspire.

Amit shared a string of pictures from the web-show “Avrodh: The Siege Within”.

Alongside the image, Amit wrote: “Sharing few still from #Avrodh! Thank you again for giving my characters and the stories I try to bring to you so much love and acceptance!! And also for calling me out, when I faulter and when I’m uninspiringng.”

He added: I hope I can learn from my mistakes and continue to inspire. I love this relationship and this means the world to me.”

The actor has started shooting for his upcoming digital project titled “Zidd”, an action-packed series.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

