News Desk 1Published: 10th October 2020 6:54 pm IST
Amit Sadh's new revelation is about being in love

Mumbai, Oct 10 : Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has shared a picture depicting him when he is in love.

Amit, a biking enthusiast, posted a picture on Instagram where he is seen admiring the sunset with his bike parked nearby.

“This is when I am in LOVE !” he wrote alongside the image.

Amit will next be seen in the web-series “Zidd”, an action-packed war series.

On the film front, Amit was last seen on screen in “Shakuntala Devi” starring Vidya Balan. The film, directed by Anu Menon, was about Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as the “human computer”.

