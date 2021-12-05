Amit Shah announces new technology for army after Nagaland deaths

On Sunday, union home minister Amit Shah announced the new “indigenous anti-drone technology” for security forces. This announcement was made a mere day after the army claimed the lives of civilians in Nagaland.

Indigenous anti-drone will be produced by Border Security Force (BSF), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and National Security Guard (NSG).

The home minister appreciated this move by the force and said that such celebrations should indeed be made at places where the jawans are setting examples of bravery every day and not in Delhi.”

Amit Shah said that for better infrastructure on the borders, the budget for road construction has been increased from 23,000 crores between 2008 and 2014 to 44,600 crores in 2014 and 2020. “This shows we are committed to improving border infrastructure,” he added.

Why is India developing indigenous anti-drone?

“India has ensured that no one can take our borders or soldiers lightly. The central government under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ensured a strong retaliation in the form of surgical and air strikes after Uri and Pulwama attacks, respectively. The entire world appreciated this action,” said Amit Shah.

This move on part of the union home ministry comes at a time when security forces negligently killed 13 civilians and injured 11 others mistaking them for militants on Saturday evening. Two other civilians were also reported missing.

The victims were daily wage workers at a coal mine and were ambushed by the forces while returning home. The bodies were being brought to district headquarters in Mon, Nagaland for post-mortem. The political situation in Nagaland is tense.