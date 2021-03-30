Amit Shah holds roadshow in Nandigram amid ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants

Nandigram: In a show of might ahead of the second phase of West Bengal elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a massive roadshow in the high- profile Nandigram constituency.

Standing atop a lorry, decked up with flowers and BJP flags, Shah, with TMC turncoat and party candidate Suvendu Adhikari by his side, waved at enthusiastic crowds that gathered along the four-km stretch between Bethuria and Rayapara in the East Midnapore assembly segment.

Locals queued up on two sides of the road and watched the procession, which inched its way through the narrow streets amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ and ‘Amit Shah Zindabad’.

Many of them were seen shooting videos and clicking selfies at the roadshow.

All eyes are on battleground Nandigram, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has locked horns with her protege-turned-rival Adhikari.

The campaigning in the constituency, which will go to polls on April 1, is set to end at 5 pm.