Amit Shah trying to disturb W Bengal govt, says PL Punia

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader PL Punia on Sunday said Home Minister Amit Shah is carrying out rallies in West Bengal to disturb the functioning of the West Bengal Government.

“Home Minister Amit Shah is carrying out a rally in West Bengal in support of CAA. If they think there is nothing wrong with the Act, then why are they doing the drama of taking out rallies. BJP is taking all steps to disturb the West Bengal government. Many BJP leaders from West Bengal and North-East India are against CAA. The Act is dividing the country and not uniting it,” Punia told ANI.

“Every state in this country has witnessed protests against CAA. A few states have also passed resolutions against the Act and have also denounced NPR,” he pointed out.

His remark comes after Shah’s visit to West Bengal, where he is scheduled to address a rally.

Punia also alleged that the instigating speeches of BJP leaders led to Delhi violence.

“Delhi violence is very unfortunate. The instigating speeches by BJP leaders led to this violence. Even FIRs were not registered against them. The government and the Delhi police should register cases against them,” he added.