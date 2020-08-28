Amit Shah’s health condition improves

New Delhi: There is improvement in the health of Home Minister Amit Shah who was admitted to the AIIMS on August 17 in view of post-Covid recovery.

According to sources, Mr Shah’s health is better than before and is slowly improving, and with this pace of improvement he will be soon discharged from the hospital.

Mr Shah had tested positive for COVID on August 2, and admitted to the Medanta hospital Gurugram.

Again he was admitted to AIIMS for post COVID care after complaining of fatigue and body ache after he tested negative for COVID-19.

On August 2, Shah had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Source: UNI/Siasat