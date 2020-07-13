Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan stable, don’t require aggressive treatment: hospital sources

By Nihad Amani Published: July 13, 2020, 2:19 pm IST
Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan stable, don't require aggressive treatment: hospital sources

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who were admitted to a hospital here after testing positive for coronavirus, are “clinically stable”, hospital sources said on Monday.

Amitabh, 77, and Abhishek, 44, revealed their diagnosis on Twitter on July 11, saying they were in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital.

“They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy,” a hospital insider told PTI.

“Their vitals and appetite are fine,” the source added.

On Sunday, Amitabh’s daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya, 46, and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19.

Abhishek confirmed Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s diagnosis on the microblogging site on Sunday, adding that they will be “self-quarantining at home”.

The actor said he and his father will “remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCjN2XfBd24/

Taking to his blog on Sunday, Amitabh thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members.

“My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers, and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, and I for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all,” the screen icon wrote.

With 1,263 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Sunday, Mumbai’s case count has mounted to 92,720, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Source: PTI
Categories
EntertainmentIndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close