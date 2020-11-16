Amitabh Bachchan condoles ‘iconic legend’ Soumitra’s demise

Syed AzamPublished: 16th November 2020 9:17 am IST

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday condoled the demise of late legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee and termed him “an iconic legend”.

The superstar dug out an old picture of himself with the departed actor and posted it on Twitter along with a short note.

“Soumitra Chatterjee .. an iconic legend .. one of the mightiest pillars of the Film Industry, .. has fallen .. a gentle soul and abundant talent .. last met him at the IFFI in Kolkata .. Prayers,” Bachchan wrote on Twitter.

Chatterjee, 85, passed away on Sunday afternoon. He was admitted to Belle Vue Hospital on October 6 and shifted to ICU after being tested positive for the COVID-19. Later, he tested negative, but he developed multiple complications.

Iconic Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Chatterjee was known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray.

Source: ANI

