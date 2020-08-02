Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid-19 negative, discharged from hospital

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 2nd August 2020 6:23 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 2 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is heading home after testing Covid-19 negative, shared his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday.

“@juniorbachchan my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him,” Abhishek tweeted.

Abhishek also informed his fans that “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital”.

But he thanked all his well-wishers for “your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise”.

Earlier, Big B’s granddaughter Aaradhya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tested negative for coronavirus and were discharged from hospital.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

