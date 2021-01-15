Vaccination drive: Amitabh Bachchan’s voice replaced in new Covid caller tune

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in India, the coronavirus caller tune that featured the voice of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is now replaced with a new one. The new caller tune has a female voice and will be used for spreading awareness about the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

From today, January 15, mobile users will no longer hear the actor’s voice that listed the safety measures to be followed during the pandemic. Instead, a female voice will be used for letting people know about the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The new message comes amid growing concerns regarding the government-backed Covid-19 vaccine ‘COVAXIN’ which has not yet completed Phase 3 trials.

The new caller tune urges people to have faith in the vaccine and not to fall prey for rumours. It further urges to continue with Covid-19 precautions even though vaccinations have begun.

It says, ‘Namaskar, naya saal Covid-19 ki vaccine ke roop main nayi aasha ki kiran lekar aaya hai (The new year has brought a new ray of hope in the form of vaccines against Covid-19).”

The caller tune then adds that vaccines developed in India are safe and effective against the viral disease.

“Bharat main bani vaccine surakshit aur prabhavi hai. Covid ke viruddh humey pratirodhak shamta deti hai (Vaccines developed in India are safe and effective. They will provide immunity against Covid-19).”

“Bhartiya vaccine par bharosa Karen. Apni baari aane par vaccine zarur lagwayein. Afawaon par vishwas na kare (Have trust in the vaccines made in India and do get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Do not believe in rumours),” the new caller tune adds.

It urges people to continue all the required Covid precautions like wearing mask, maintaining social distance and washing hands, even after taking vaccine.

Listen to the new caller tune below: