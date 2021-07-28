Amjadullah Khan Khalid speaks on various issues at meeting in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: The Spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjadullah Khan Khalid presided over a meeting in Nizamabad on Monday on the issue of “Awareness among Muslims and Responsibilities of Muslims”.

While addressing the public meeting he said that the people should question the state government on its failure for the past seven years through social media. Expressing displeasure with the functioning of the state government, Amjadullah Khan said that the TRS-led government has only expertise in announcing new welfare schemes.

He alleged that a total of five mosques were demolished in the state. He said that the Muslim leaders of the TRS party were silent when the Secretariat and Amberpet mosques were demolished.

He added that recently the Telangana Public Service Commission was formed, however, not a single Muslim official was appointed. He further alleged that not a single Muslim person was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of the Universities.

Amjadullah Khan said that justice is still not delivered in the Alair encounter case even though the commission termed the encounter as fake.

He said that the commission has also ordered five lakhs rupees to be given to the deceased family members from the Police officials’ salaries.

Speaking on the Waqf Board issue, Khan said that for the past four years the Waqf Board is irrelevant and not performing its duties. He said that the Minority Committee of State Assembly takes notes of the injustices done to the Muslims but for seven years not a single meeting was conducted. Similarly, not even one meeting was held by the advisory committee of Osmania Hospital in the past five years in which the Hyderabad MP is also a member of it.

He further expressed his displeasure over the changing of the name of the necklace road to PV Narsimha Rao Road.

The MBT Spokesperson said that an awareness program has been started by the party at the district levels also to showcase the injustices done to the Muslims of Telangana. He said that Majlis Bachao Tehreek will start a Praja Darbar in Nizamabad district and will also begin its programs in Sanga Reddy.

He said that the MBT party is ready to provide medical aid as well as school fees to the poor Muslims of Nizamabad, Bhainsa and Bodhan.

Khan informed that for the past three months, the MBT party has provided Rs.20 lakhs as grants to different people through social media. He appealed to the public that they should question the government’s failures through social media. Party district President Abdul Qadir Sajid, Senior Party Worker Mohammed Farooq, Abdul Basit, Advocate Mohammed Qasim, Mir Basharat Ali and others were present in the public meeting.