Amphan: About 4.5L evacuated from Odisha, WB

Bhadrak: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel evacuate villagers residing in low lying seaside areas, ahead of cyclone 'Amphan' landfall, near Dhamra in Bhadrak district, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: About 4.5 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable area in West Bengal and Odisha ahead of the landfall of cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’, NDRF chief S N Pradhan said on Wednesday.

‘Amphan’, termed as an extremely severe cyclonic storm, is expected to make a landfall on Wednesday noon or evening at a coastal area between West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Balasore: District administration evacuated fishermen from Kankadapal village ahead of cyclone ‘Amphan’ landfall, in Balasore district, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Issuing a video message update, the chief of the federal contingency force said rescue forces and administration are concerned and geared to tackle a storm surge or tidal waves up to 4-6 metres high as it is a new moon night or ‘Amavasya’.

As per data received from the state governments, he added, about 1.20-1.25 lakh people have been evacuated in Odisha and about 3.30 lakh in West Bengal in view of the cyclone.

As per ground reports received till this morning, rains and winds are being experienced in affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal, Pradhan said.

