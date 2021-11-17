Amrabad tiger reserve tour package, a forest department initiative

Hyderabad: Thanks to the initiative of the forest Department in Telangana, the urbanaties who had only seen the tiger in a cage can hear his real-time growling in his fiefdom.

The officials of Amrabad Tiger Reserve are providing the city dwellers with a chance to explore the jungle, its flora and fauna through a tour package.

The tour package will commence from November 17. It will be a golden opportunity for nature lovers to experience nature and its beauty.

The tourists will have to reach the Mannanur checkpoint at Nagar Kurnool district, about 143 km from Hyderabad, around noon. They will be apprised of the Forest department’s initiatives which include a tour to the health clinic, interpretation centre, plastic recycling centre, biological lab and others.

The tour will begin after lunch prepared by the Chenchu tribe. The tourists will be taken in Safari vehicles from Gandam gate. They will be taken through the forest paths up to Farhabad Shikar Ghat prepared by the sixth Nizam during 1869-1911. The Farhabad viewpoint at an altitude of 946 meters will provide ample opportunity for wildlife photography without any additional cost.

The tourist can enjoy the breathtaking view of the jungle, its beautiful lakes, the Krishnaveni river and mountains.

The tourist will be brought back to stay in star-like cottages. After the night dinner, they will enjoy a campfire with a cultural program presented by the Chenchu tribe.

The next day between 5:30 a.m. to 6 a.m., the trekking will begin from Mannanur with daybreak. After reaching the temple points through a forest walk the tourists will be brought back to the cottage and the tour will end.

The cost of the tour for two persons will be Rs 4600. The cost for a group of 12 persons will be Rs 17000