Amrik Sukhdev dhaba opens doors for protesting farmers

Chandigarh, Nov 28 : The famed Amrik Sukhdev dhaba in Haryana’s Murthal has opened its doors for protesting farmers heading to the national capital to lodge their protest over the Centre’s farm laws.

The eatery has earned accolades for coming to the support of the farmers by offering free food.

The Youth Wing of the Indian National Congress has shared a clip of the dhaba located on the Ambala-Delhi national highway on the microblogging website.

“This is MY INDIA! Salute. Dhaba Amrik Sukhdev in Delhi Haryana border Murthal serves free food to farmers,” its tweet said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Maharashtra State Committee, gave a ‘red salute’ to the eatery.

“These are the stories which makes our society a beautiful place to live in and to live for…Red Salute to Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba,” tweeted CPI-M Maharashtra.

Source: IANS

