Amrik Sukhdev dhaba opens doors for protesting farmers

News Desk 1Published: 28th November 2020 1:08 pm IST
Amrik Sukhdev dhaba opens doors for protesting farmers

Chandigarh, Nov 28 : The famed Amrik Sukhdev dhaba in Haryana’s Murthal has opened its doors for protesting farmers heading to the national capital to lodge their protest over the Centre’s farm laws.

The eatery has earned accolades for coming to the support of the farmers by offering free food.

The Youth Wing of the Indian National Congress has shared a clip of the dhaba located on the Ambala-Delhi national highway on the microblogging website.

“This is MY INDIA! Salute. Dhaba Amrik Sukhdev in Delhi Haryana border Murthal serves free food to farmers,” its tweet said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Maharashtra State Committee, gave a ‘red salute’ to the eatery.

READ:  Twitter seeks public help as Blue Badges return in early 2021

“These are the stories which makes our society a beautiful place to live in and to live for…Red Salute to Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba,” tweeted CPI-M Maharashtra.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 28th November 2020 1:08 pm IST
Back to top button