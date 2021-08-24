AMU assures safe stay to Afghan students

Aligarh: Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Afghanistan, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) assured safety, security, and comfortable stay to the Afghan students of the campus.

In a press release, AMU stated that the University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor on Tuesday assured all the help and cooperation to the Afghan students studying at the campus.

“They need not worry about their stay and studies as University will take all necessary measures to ensure their safety, security, and comfortable stay at the university campus,” the Vice-Chancellor remarked.

Moreover, in a meeting with Prof Mohammad Waseem Ali, the University Proct, the Afghan students said that they are receiving all the necessary help from the university administration.

In all 15 Afghan students attended the meeting.

The Afghan students expressed concern about the return of their fellow students who had gone back home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, they requested the Government of India and the university administration to help such students acquire a visa for India so that they can continue their education.

The students also showed concern about the scholarship arrangements, especially for the students who have come to study in India under the ICCR arrangements.