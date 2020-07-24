AMU becomes first Indian University to get UN-GGIM membership

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has become the first Indian university among 49 educational institutions from all over the world to get the membership of the United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management (UN-GGIM). With this membership, AMU will play a role in promoting international cooperation in the field of global geo-spatial information management through its Interdisciplinary Department of Remote Sensing and GIS Applications.

The list of other institutions include the Ivy League, Harvard University, the University of California, University of Melbourne and other eminent centres of learning.

Professor Tariq Mansoor, Vice-chancellor has congratulated the AMU faculty for their rigorous research as it enabled the university to get the coveted membership in its centenary year.

“As UN-GGIM member, AMU will assist the development and management of global geospatial information and promote its use to address global issues, while working on the highest and widest utility in service of people, planet, prosperity, peace and partnership,” said Prof Qazi Mazhar Ali, Chairman, Interdisciplinary Department of Remote Sensing and GIS Applications.

Prof Qazi initiated the proposed Expression of Interest (EOI) for the membership earlier in May.

Prof Qazi and Dr Rizwan Ahmad will be working as Primary Point of Contact and Second Point of Contact respectively for communications and activities with the UN-GGIM. Prof Akram Javed has been appointed as the lead delegate for meeting the common objectives of UN-GGIM and the Interdisciplinary Department of Remote Sensing and GIS Applications.