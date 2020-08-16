AMU celebrates I-Day, highlights fight against Covid-19

Agra, Aug 16 : The Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) of the Aligarh Muslim University continues to be at the front in containing the magnitude of the pandemic with 70,000 samples tested so far to detect Covid-19.

“AMU is at the forefront in the fight against Covid-19, which has created an economic, health and educational crisis in the country and the whole world,” said Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor, while delivering the Independence Day speech.

“The Virology Lab in JNMC was one of the two labs in Uttar Pradesh to start testing Covid-19 cases and the first in Western Uttar Pradesh. JNMC, which has tested 70,000 samples to detect coronavirus till date, is equipped with a 100 bed Isolation Ward with a dedicated Operation Theatre, Labour Room and Dialysis Unit. A Plasma Therapy Blood Bank has also been established,” he added.

Professor Mansoor emphasised that the coronavirus outbreak has thrown a great challenge to the country. He said, “we all stand united to fight this invisible menace.

“I am sure that with the cooperation and help of all sections of the society, we will succeed in defeating this threat. Covid-19 has exposed us to extraordinary times and the best way to show our nationalism is to help one another in every possible way,” said Mansoor.

“India symbolises the unity in diversity and tolerance and despite having religious and cultural diversity; our nation remains the largest one to have people living peacefully with each other. The idea of India envisaged by the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, for creating an inclusive multi-religious, multi-cultural, multi-linguistic, multi-ethnic society showing unity in diversity and reflecting the will and aspirations of different sections of society was enshrined in the Indian Constitution making India a secular and democratic state,” said Professor Mansoor.

Later, the Vice-Chancellor planted saplings in the premises of Sir Syed Hall to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, the flag-hoisting ceremonies were organized with gaiety and enthusiasm at all colleges and schools of the university. The Provosts of all residential halls also hoisted flags at their offices.

