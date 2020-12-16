AMU students extend support to protesting farmers

SameerPublished: 16th December 2020 6:49 am IST
AMU unrest--Ghazali Khan demands release of Sharjeel Usmani

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene in farm laws issue and demanded that the legislations be revoked.

The students also staged a protest and extended their full support to farmers agitating against the laws at various Delhi border points since the last week of November.

AMU students, including former leaders of the students’ union, also observed “Black Day” at the campus to mark the same day last year when about 50 students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) had been injured in police action.

They also held a a candle light march and handed over a memorandum to senior university officials, which was addressed to the President, demanding immediate repeal of the farm laws and the CAA.

Source: PTI

READ:  Doctors boycott duties over Centre’s move allowing Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerPublished: 16th December 2020 6:49 am IST
Back to top button