AMU students extend support to protesting farmers

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene in farm laws issue and demanded that the legislations be revoked.

The students also staged a protest and extended their full support to farmers agitating against the laws at various Delhi border points since the last week of November.

AMU students, including former leaders of the students’ union, also observed “Black Day” at the campus to mark the same day last year when about 50 students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) had been injured in police action.

They also held a a candle light march and handed over a memorandum to senior university officials, which was addressed to the President, demanding immediate repeal of the farm laws and the CAA.

Source: PTI