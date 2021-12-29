Amul to invest Rs 500 cr in Telangana, jobs for over 500 people

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced that the Amul Corporation is going to set up a state-of-the-art plant in the state. “The plant is going to be the largest in southern India and will provide direct employment to more than 500 persons and opportunities to several ancillary industries,” the minister said.

He welcomed Amul to Telangana in a tweet.

For all us who have grown up seeing the brilliant Ads with the witty puns, to the outstanding movie in Manthan depicting the incredible society and brand Amul is – proud to announce 500 Cr investment in our state of telangana 😊



Welcome Amul to Telangana https://t.co/GRf0xFmboB — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 29, 2021

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Amul’s largest milk cooperatives, Sabarkantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd-Sabar dairy MD Mr Babubhai M Patel signed the MoU respectively. Food processing Director, Akhil Gawar & Sr officials from the Dept were present in the meeting.

The plant will come up in a special food processing zone in Telangana with an investment of about Rs 300 Crores in Phase 1 & Rs 200 Crore in Phase-2. The plant will provide direct employment to more than 500.

Amul will also set up its bakery production division in Telangana with a range of products such as bread, biscuits, traditional sweets, and baked snacks. KTR thanked the leadership team of Amul for deciding to set up their largest plant in Telangana state.