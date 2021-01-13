Amul’s greeting for Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli is the cutest thing on internet

Mumbai: Dairy giant Amul on Wednesday congratulated the new parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma by posting the most adorable doodle. The couple welcomed their baby girl on Monday in Mumbai.

Amul took to its social media and shared a cute artwork that shows the baby smiling while lying in a pram with her parents by her side. Mommy Anushka is shown wearing a pink outfit while proud daddy Virat is in a blue shirt and brown pants.

“Bowled over by this delivery,” is written on the doodle. Sharing the artwork, Amul wrote, “#Amul Topical: Anushka and Virat blessed with a baby girl!”

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the pregnancy in August last year, Amul posted a super cute post dedicated to the star couple and wrote: “Weerushka on the way.”

Proud father Virat Kohli on Monday announced the birth his daughter and wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Since then congratulatory messages have been pouring in from their fans and friend sports and film industry.

Anushka and Virat have asked the media not to publish pictures and videos of their daughter. Requesting the media, they wrote, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.”