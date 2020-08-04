Amy Jackson spends her ‘afternoons on the heath’

Mumbai, Aug 4 : Actress Amy Jackson spent a day out with her son Andreas.

Amy is currently abroad, and she took to Instagram and shared a motley of pictures featuring her son and friends.

“Afternoons on The Heath,” she captioned the image.

Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to a son, Andreas, and shared his image on social media in September last year.

She made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil film, “Madrasapattinam” and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer “2.0” in 2018, which was released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions.

Source: IANS

