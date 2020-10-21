Amyra Dastur shares a snapshot from her road trip

Mumbai, Oct 21 : Amyra Dastur on Wednesday shared a still from her road trip in Surat on her verified Instagram account.

In the photo, the actress is seen leaning out of a car and looking at the blue sky, stretching her right hand in the air.

“Under blue skies,

Mountains by my side,

The wind in my hair,

And the earth beneath me,

I am one with the universe,

My spirit is free.

#roadtrip #blessed #ontheroadagain #travel #travelphotography #wildheart #freespirit #sunshinetherapy #livefree,” captioned the actress.

Amyra’s fans expressed appreciation with comments like “photo of the day”, “what a pretty picture”, “view to die for” and “this screams of freedom”.

On the work front, Amyra will next be seen in the Tamil film “Bagheera” alongside Prabhu Deva. She will also feature in the web series “Dongri To Dubai” and “Tandav”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.