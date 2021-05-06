An old man breathes his last at the entrance of MGM Hospital

By News Desk|   Published: 6th May 2021 10:47 am IST
Depressed jobless Telangana youth attempts suicide, succumbs
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Warangal’s MGM Hospital is witnessing deaths due to COVID-19 on a daily basis. Everyday around 30 persons are losing their lives due to the disease. With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Warangal MGM hospital was designated as the main treatment center for the patients.

Many patients with the symptoms are visiting hospitals in big numbers.

Meanwhile, an old man who came for treatment at the MGM Hospital lost his life at the entrance of the hospital. Who was this old man? Where did he come from? Who brought him here? Or did he came alone to hospital? No one knows the answers but his dead body was found at the MGM hospital.

This old man was lying beneath the tree with difficulty in breathing for a long time in the hospital compound premises.

The hospital workers and others persons saw the man suffering from breathing problems but none came forward to help him. As a result, the old man lost his life.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button