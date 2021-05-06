An old man breathes his last at the entrance of MGM Hospital

Hyderabad: Warangal’s MGM Hospital is witnessing deaths due to COVID-19 on a daily basis. Everyday around 30 persons are losing their lives due to the disease. With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Warangal MGM hospital was designated as the main treatment center for the patients.

Many patients with the symptoms are visiting hospitals in big numbers.

Meanwhile, an old man who came for treatment at the MGM Hospital lost his life at the entrance of the hospital. Who was this old man? Where did he come from? Who brought him here? Or did he came alone to hospital? No one knows the answers but his dead body was found at the MGM hospital.

This old man was lying beneath the tree with difficulty in breathing for a long time in the hospital compound premises.

The hospital workers and others persons saw the man suffering from breathing problems but none came forward to help him. As a result, the old man lost his life.