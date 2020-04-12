Andar earthquake, bahar corona: Netizens puzzled amid lockdown

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of mild intensity was felt in Delhi-NCR region on Sunday at 5:45 pm.

The earthquake came at a time when India has been on a lockdown for almost three weeks battling the novel coronavirus.

Soon after the earthquake felt, netizens took to social media accounts to find solace in hilarious memes.

Joining other tweeples was Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

“Wasn’t coronavirus enough that an earthquake had to occur too,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोना कम था जो भूकम्प भी मचा दिया…. क्या मन में है देवा? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 12, 2020

Riots = East Delhi

Max Corona cases = East Delhi

Earthquakes = East Delhi



East Delhi people right now :#earthquake pic.twitter.com/1YJYgxyKFU — Shubham Raj (@Shubham17417034) April 12, 2020

Earthquake to everyone just when people were feeling safe at home.#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/Yk28vDBUoZ — PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) April 12, 2020

North east delhi people feeling right now #earthquake pic.twitter.com/jwXexzkmzc — ASHWANI KUMAR (@ashwanikr07) April 12, 2020

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 3.5.

As per seismo.gov.in, the earthquake had a depth of 8 km at NCT Delhi.

Scores of people came out their houses in fear, but there was no report of any injury or damage to property.

The epicentre of the quake is said to be east of Delhi but one of the residents living in east Delhi said: “It was a powerful tremor.”

In Jamia Nagar also people came out on their balconies.

Source: IANS inputs

