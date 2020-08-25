Anderson becomes first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets

By News Desk 1 Published: 25th August 2020

Southampton, Aug 25 : England’s James Anderson on Tuesday became the first fast bowler and the fourth bowler overall to take 600 wickets in Test cricket after he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali on Day 5 of the third Test at the Ages Bowl here on Tuesday.

Anderson was made to wait for the milestone due to a lengthy rain delay on the final day.

Azhar Ali, who had scored an unbeaten 141 in Pakistan’s first innings, was surprised by the bounce that Anderson generated as the ball ended up deflecting off the shoulder of his bat to England captain Joe Root at the lone slip position. Root pocketed the ball despite it coming at a good pace at him.

Anderson is now the fourth highest wicket taker of all time in Test cricket behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619). Among fast bowlers, the 38-year-old is followed by Glenn McGrath (563), Courtney Walsh (519) and his long-time new ball partner Stuart Broad (514).

Azhar Ali’s wicket was the second Anderson took in the innings after that of opener Abid Ali. He ended the first innings with figures of 5/56.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

