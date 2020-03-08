Andh bhakts must know Baba Ramdev’s views on ‘blind nationalism’

A+ A-

New Delhi: Yoga Guru, Baba Ramdev termed ‘Delhi riots’ which claimed lives of over 50 persons and left many injured and ‘Shaheen Bagh protest’ as by-product of ideological extremism.

Slamming ‘blind nationalism’, ‘ideological and nationalist extremism’, yoga guru said that there is need for everyone to come together to fight against them as it harm the unity of the country.

Hindu-Muslim conflicts

Suggesting everyone to stop involving in Hindu-Muslim conflicts, he said that a secular India does not belong to a particular religion.

Referring to miscreants who try to create rift between people of different religions, he said that such people exists in every field.

Country belongs to people of all religions: Ramdev

Talking further on the issue, Ramdev said that India does not belong to any particular person or party rather the country belongs to people of all religions.