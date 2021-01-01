Andhadhun to be remade in Tamil; stars Prashanth, Simran

The much loved 2018 black comedy crime movie Andhadhun is now set to have a remake in Tamil. The movie is named Andhagan for the Tamil remake.

The movie stars Prashanth, who will play the role of the blind pianist, previously played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Simran Bagga will act the role of the widowed wife, Tabu’s character.

The movie is directed by JJ Fredrick, who recently made his debut with Ponmagal Vandhal, which was released on Amazon Prime.

The poster gives a neat and thriller gripping look. The cast and the crew released the poster on Friday on Twitter.

“Here’s the Title Look of my next Tamil movie!” Simran wrote on Twitter.

The movie’s director also came out on Twitter to announce the news.

“Praise the Lord Happie NewYear #Andhagan #அந்தகன் Summer 2021,” he tweeted.