Andhra BJP leaders call on people to donate money for Ram temple

Amaravati, Jan 15 : Heralding a donations drive for the Ram Mandir construction at Ayodhya, Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Somu Veerraju donated Rs 50,000.

“I have donated my share for Sri Ram Mandir’s construction as the years long desire of crores of Hindus is being fulfilled,” said Veerraju on Friday.

He donated to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJTK), located in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Following his donation, SRJTK gave him a receipt, printed in both English and Hindi.

The BJP leader from Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district called upon all the Hindu ‘Banduvulu’ (relatives) to donate as much as they wish.

“I call upon all the Hindu Banduvulu to donate as much as they wish to SRJTK,” added Veerraju.

State BJP General Secretary, S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, said that the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, contributed Rs 5,00,100 for the construction of Ram temple.

Reddy shared the State Bank of India (SBI) account number to which interested people can donate.

Donations are exempt from tax under Section 80 G(2)(b) of the Income Tax Act.

