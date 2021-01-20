Andhra BJP plans rath yatra against temple attacks on Feb 4

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy plans to hold a Rath Yatra against recent attacks on temples in the state.

After addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Vijaywada, Reddy told ANI, “Andhra Pradesh BJP leaders have met Andhra Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Ravishankar Ayyannar to seek permission for Rath Yatra from Kapila Teertham to Rama Teertham.”

The BJP delegation led by general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy has given a memorandum to the police seeking permission for the yatra.”

They have given the route map and details of the meetings the party wants to hold. BJP is planning to launch Rath Yatra on February 4 against the attacks on temples in the state,”Reddy said.

“BJP Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju is likely to lead the yatra,” he said.”There are ‘political motives’ behind the attacks on temples in the state,” said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy while blaming the Opposition for such incidents on January 5.

During a ‘Spandana’ video conference with district collectors, the CM had said, “A new kind of political guerrilla warfare is taking place in the state. There are political motives behind the attacks on temples in the state.

The idols are being desecrated and the next day these incidents are posted on social media.”The idol of Lord Rama was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on December 29 following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest on the temple premises.

On December 31, Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang had said that investigation is going on into the desecration of Lord Rama idol at Ramateertham.

In a similar incident, the chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was allegedly gutted in a fire mishap on September 6, 2020.