Andhra BJP warns of agitation, demands probe into temple ‘desecrations’

Amaravati, Jan 5 : BJP national Secretary Sunil Deodhar on Tuesday threatened protests across Andhra Pradesh by the party until Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered a CID probe into all alleged temple vandalism cases in the state.

“The BJP and Jana Sena Party are not going to stop here; we are going ahead with our statewide agitation until and unless you (CM) order a CID probe for all incidents targeting the Hindus in the state,” said the Andhra Pradesh BJP co-incharge.

He also demanded that all devotees must be allowed to visit the Ramateertham temple in Vizianagaram where an idol of Lord Ram was desecrated and thrown in a nearby pond by some unknown miscreants.

He made this demand in the light of detention of scores of BJP leaders and activists who tried to proceed to Ramateertham.

“The Andhra CM has ordered a CID probe into the shameful Ramateertham incident. Was he sleeping for the last seven days? He ordered a CID probe only after a hue and cry of Hindus,” observed the senior BJP leader.

Deodhar demanded to know why a CID probe was ordered only in the Ramateertham incident and not Pithapuram and Antarvedi incidents and other such cases.

In the Antarvedi incident, the government had already handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

He claimed that while Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy were allowed to proceed to Ramateertham, Andhra BJP President Somu Veerraju was restrained and manhandled.

“You manhandle Somu Veerraju and Jana Sena leaders and arrest them. Hundreds of BJP and Jana Sena leaders are under house arrest across the state,” claimed Deodhar.

