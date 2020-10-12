Andhra CM directs officials to enlighten farmers about new meters

Amaravati, Oct 12 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the concerned officials to enlighten the farmers about the new electricity meters which will pave the way for the provision of nine hours of free power during the daytime.

Reddy held a review meeting with the officials and instructed them to widely publicise the fact that not even a single rupee’s burden will be put on the farmers by way of installing smart meters for motors.

The new meters are meant to generate data on consumption patterns, which could be logged at 15-minute intervals and helps in providing nine hours power to the farm sector.

“The government would directly credit the money into the farmers’ bank accounts for the power consumed by them, and they will pay the bills to the DISCOMs,” said Reddy.

He asked for prominent display of posters at all village secretariats on setting up of the meters, sending a clear message to the farmers that the meters are for supplying uninterrupted power and not for additional burden.

District, divisional, mandal and village level committees have been directed to organise extensive awareness programmes on this matter.

Reddy said priority should be given to acquiring and setting up quality transformers and meters.

He also suggested the officials to consult the Central government agency, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), if needed.

“Create awareness among the farmers to use motors with ISI standards and also to ensure that the capacitors meet ISI standards,” he said.

Meanwhile, an official apprised the Chief Minister that 14,354 linemen have been trained to enlighten the farmers about the installation of the new electric meters.

The official informed Reddy that the feeder capacity has been increased to 97.5 per cent, with the balance capacity scheduled to be completed by November.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.