Andhra CM gives way to ambulance stuck behind convoy

By News Desk 1 Published: 2nd September 2020 9:16 pm IST

Amaravati, Sep 2 : Setting an example for others, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday asked his convoy of vehicles to make way for an ambulance.

The Chief Minister, who was returning from the Vijayawada Airport to his residence in Tadepalli here, noticed an ambulance tailing the convoy and immediately ordered his security personnel to slow down the vehicles on one side of the road so that the ambulance could pass.

The ambulance was carrying a man injured in a road accident to the Vijayawada ESI hospital.

Jagan Reddy, who had gone to Kadapa district to pay tributes to his late father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy on his death anniversary, was returning home after landing at the Vijayawada Airport. He spotted the ambulance behind his long convoy of vehicles between Gudavalli and Nidamanuru.

Officials said the ambulance was carrying a man identified as Chaparthina Shekar, who was severely injured in an accident while travelling from Uyyuru to Gannavaram on a bike.

Jagan Reddy’s gesture was praised by the netizens with some of them saying all the VIPs should follow the example set by him.

Earlier, at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, the Chief Minister displayed similar kindness towards a woman who came to meet him along with her newborn baby all the way from Pulivendula. He and his wife Y.S. Bharathi took the baby in their arms, showered blessings and greeted the mother.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

