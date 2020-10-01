Andhra CM, Governor greet President on his birthday

Amaravati, Oct 1 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bushan Harichandan on Thursday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday.

“Warm greetings to our President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday. May God bless him with a long and healthy life, with many more glorious years in the service of our nation,” said Reddy.

In a letter to the President, Harichandan extended his birthday greetings.

“I with utmost pleasure and privilege convey my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to you on your birthday along with the people of Andhra Pradesh,” said the Governor.

He said Kovind’s advice and guidance during the Covid pandemic gave much needed hope, confidence and strength to face the challenges.

Harichandan wished Lord Jagannath and Lord Venkateswara blessings on the President.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.