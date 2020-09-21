Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Delhi on Tuesday

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd September 2020 12:42 am IST
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Delhi on Tuesday

Amaravati, Sep 21 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Tuesday.

“Reddy will reach Delhi on Tuesday at 5 p.m.,” said an official.

According to sources, the chief minister is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He is also expected to meet a few more central ministers during his visit.

On return, Reddy is expected to travel to Tirupati to attend the Bramhostavams.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Bills to reduce salaries of MPs by 30% moved in Rajya Sabha
Categories
Delhi
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close