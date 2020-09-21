Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Delhi on Tuesday

Amaravati, Sep 21 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Tuesday.

“Reddy will reach Delhi on Tuesday at 5 p.m.,” said an official.

According to sources, the chief minister is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He is also expected to meet a few more central ministers during his visit.

On return, Reddy is expected to travel to Tirupati to attend the Bramhostavams.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.