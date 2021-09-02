Andhra CM pays homage to YSR on 12th death anniversary

Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had led the Congress party to power in 2004, in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

2nd September 2021
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday paid homage to his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on his 12th death anniversary.

Participating in a prayer meeting at YSR Ghat, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes and paid homage at the memorial.

Apart from his wife Y.S. Bharathi Reddy, mother Y.S. Vijayamma, sister Y.S. Sharmila and Y.V. Subba Reddy, the chief minister was joined by ministers, MPs and MLAs.

Earlier in the day, he posted an emotional message on social media.

“Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy remains alive in the hearts of the people as a member of their family, even though he has physically left us 12 years ago. His inspiration is the driving force of every step and every thought of mine,” he tweeted in Telugu.

Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had led the Congress party to power in 2004, in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He retained power in the 2009 assembly polls but died in a helicopter crash 12 years ago.

His son T.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy quit the Congress to form his YSRC Party.

The party won the assembly polls in 2019 and formed the government in the state.

