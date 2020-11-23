Andhra CM to receive President in Tirupati on Tuesday

Amaravati, Nov 23 : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will receive President Ram Nath Kovid in Tirupati on Tuesday.

“Reddy would leave for Tirupati at 9 a.m. on Tuesday where the President will arrive at 10:30 a.m.,” said an official statement.

After receiving the President, the Chief Minister will return to his camp office in Amaravati by noon.

Meanwhile, Tirmala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said that best arrangements are being made for Kovid’s one day visit to Tirupati.

Source: IANS

