Andhra continues to report above 1k Covid cases per day

Amaravati: Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Andhra Pradesh as the state reported 1,288 new cases on Friday taking the total tally above 9.04 lakh while the active cases now stand at 8,815, the health bulletin said.



Meanwhile, 610 persons have also recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries over 8.85 lakh in the state so far.



As per the health bulletin, 31,116 tests were conducted on Friday.



With 311 new cases, Guntur reported the highest number while Chittoor reported 225, Visakhapatnam (191) and Krishna (164).



Of the remaining nine districts in Andhra Pradesh, eight reported fresh cases in double digits, while West Godavari was the only district to report single digit figures of seven cases.



East Godavari’s tally has crossed 1.25 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positive rate fell to 5.9 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of five per cent.



On Friday, five more Covid related deaths were reported taking the total toll to 7,225.



So far, 1,51,46,104 tests have been conducted in the state.



