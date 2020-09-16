Andhra Covid-19 recoveries continue to outnumber cases

Amaravati, Sep 16 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 8,835 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 5.92 lakh, even as 10,845 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Wednesday.

With the new additions, the state tally is just 8,000 cases shy of the 6 lakh mark.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of infections with 1,421 cases, followed by West Godavari (1,051), Prakasam (873), Chittoor (798), Guntur (685) and Nellore (562) among others.

East Godavari district tally crossed the 80,000 mark to reach 81,064 cases.

Meanwhile, 64 more patients succumbed to the virus in the southern state, raising the state’s toll to 5,105.

However, on a positive note, Covid recoveries continue to increase in Andhra Pradesh, propelling the total recoveries to reach 4.97 lakh, just 3,000 short of the 5 lakh mark.

Of the 5.92 lakh cases, 90,279 are active cases.

