Andhra Governor re-admitted to Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was re-admitted to AIG Hospitals here on Monday, six days after he was discharged following treatment for Covid-19.

According to doctors, he was re-admitted with complaints of minor gastric issues. His clinical parameters and vitals are stable. He is maintaining normal oxygen saturation at room air, the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

“As seen in most of the post Covid-patients, the Hon’ble Governor was presented with raised inflammatory markers, mild diarrhoea and anaemia, which are being evaluated thoroughly. He is under constant supervision of a multidisciplinary team led by Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy,” it added.

The 88-year-old was admitted to AIG Hospital on November 17, two days after he tested positive for Covid. He was discharged on November 23.