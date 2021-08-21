Andhra govt gives permission to start Bhavanampadu port works

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has given permission to start the first phase work worth Rs 4,362 crore for the Bhavanampadu port in Srikakulam district, senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy said on Saturday.

“Permission to start first phase works worth Rs 4,362 crore has been sanctioned for Bhavanampadu port in Srikakulam,” said Reddy.

He said the port would be developed in a land parcel of 6,410 acres.

“Jagan’s government is focusing on developing the coastal region,” the MP noted.

Meanwhile, the MP highlighted that no state will feature signboards signalling exhaustion of government school admissions.

“No state will have signboards saying government school seats are over. Schools teeming with students is an example of Jagan’s revolutionary reforms.”

He alleged that during the former N. Chandrababu Naidu’s regime, there were many schools with one teacher not even having five students to teach.