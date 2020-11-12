Andhra govt gives Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to Salaam’s kin

Nandyala (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 12 : The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh as ex gratia to the mother-in-law of Abdul Salaam, who along with his three family members committed suicide due to alleged police harassment.

“Kurnool District Collector G Veerapandian and Nandyala Member of Parliament Pocha Brahmananda Reddy handed over the cheque to Mabbunissa,” said an official.

Mabbunissa is the only surviving member of Salaam’s family now.

On Wednesday, Salam (45), his wife Noorjahan (43), son Dada Khalandar (9) and daughter Salma (14) threw themselves before an oncoming goods train to kill themselves.

Circle Inspector Somasekhar Reddy and Head Constable Gangadhar were arrested on charge of harassing the family. However, both immediately got bailed out, which the state government has opposed and filed a bail cancellation petition.

The Salaam family suicide took on political colours as ruling YSR Congress Party and opposition TDP traded barbs.

Meanwhile, Vedurla Ramachandra Rao, the lawyer who got the two policemen bailed out, tendered his resignation as member of the Telugu Desam Party.

Source: IANS

