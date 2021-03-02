Andhra Guv takes Covid vaccine shot

Amaravati, March 2 : Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava Harichandan received coronavirus vaccine shots on Tuesday in the third phase of vaccination.

They received the first doses of the vaccine at the new government hospital in Gunadala, Vijayawada.

Harichandan said he did not feel any inconvenience in getting inoculated and advised all eligible people to come forward and take the vaccine as it helped in curtailing the spread of the virus.

The Governor and his wife were administered Covaxin, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech pharma major.

“Indian scientists have demonstrated to the world the country’s capability in the field of vaccine research and development,” he said.

Harichandan appreciated the scientists responsible for the development of Covaxin in such a short period of time and enabling saving the lives of the people.

Following the vaccination, doctors informed the Governor that the date for their second dose of vaccination will come after March 30.

Meanwhile, a health official said that eligible people interested in going for vaccination can register themselves in any of the 456 government hospitals and 90 private hospitals networked to the Arogyasri scheme listed on the CoWin website.

The state continues to vaccinate healthcare and frontline workers for the virus.

