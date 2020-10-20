Andhra launches portals for state handloom, handicraft artisans

Amaravati, Oct 20 : Aimed at promoting local handlooms and handicraft workers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched APCO online store and Lepakshi web store.

“Handloom fabrics worth Rs 10 crore will be made available through APCO online store. Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toys, Bobbili veena, and 350 other products will be put for sale through Lepakshi web store,” said an official.

The state government aims to benefit handloom and handicraft workers by launching the first online platform through a government initiative.

With the new platform, weavers can sell their stock to small groups, entrepreneurs and cooperatives to meet their cash flow requirements.

“As the active e-commerce penetration in India crossed 75 per cent, it is time to enable artisans to enjoy the benefits. Handloom products and handicrafts are now available on http://apcohandlooms.com and http://lepakshihandicrafts.com I urge AP netizens to encourage local artisans,” said Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy.

The state government is already supporting weavers through Nethanna Nestham scheme. The chief minister has also announced a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 every year to those people depending on handicrafts.

Reddy said this initiative will improve the living standards of handicraft workers and encourage them.

