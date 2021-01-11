Andhra logs 121 more Covid cases, tally 8.85 lakh

By IANS|   Published: 12th January 2021 12:37 am IST
Amaravati, Jan 11 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 121 new Covid cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.85 lakh, even as 213 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber new infections on Monday.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of cases at 24, followed by Chittoor (23), Visakhapatnam (13), Guntur (12), Nellore (9), Kadapa and Krishna (8 each), Anantapur and Kurnool (6 each), Prakasam and West Godavari (5 each), and Srikakulam (2).

Incidentally, Vizianagaram did not report even a single case. East Godavari district has so far recorded the highest infections at more than 1.23 lakh.

Andhra Pradesh’s positivity rate fell to 7.16 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, two more fatalities in the past 24 hours took the state’s Covid-19 death toll to 7,131.

The recoveries now total 8.75 lakh in the state, narrowing the gap between total cases and recoveries.

With 30,933 more tests, the total coronavirus tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh so far have crossed 1.23 crore.

