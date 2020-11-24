Andhra logs 1K new Covid cases, tally 8.63 lakh

Amaravati, Nov 24 : Andhra Pradesh has registered 1,085 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.63 lakh, even as 1,447 more recoveries outnumbered fresh infections on Tuesday.

Krishna district accounted for the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours at 224, followed by Chittoor (142), Guntur (126), East Godavari (116), Visakhapatnam (86), Kadapa (57), Nellore (50), Prakasam (42), Vizianagaram (37), Kurnool (31), Srikakulam (26) and Anantapur (10).

With the new additions, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.21 lakh.

Meanwhile, eight more people succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, raising the total number of Covid deaths in the state to 6,956.

Chittoor district has witnessed the highest number of Covid deaths at 823.

On Tuesday, 1,447 persons recovered from the virus to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.43 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

Of the 8.63 lakh cases, active cases have plummeted to 13,024.

Andhra Pradesh has the highest ratio of Covid tests per million samples in the country. It has tested 1.8 lakh people for every million population while the national average is 96,382.

The southern state’s positivity rate has come down to 8.88 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh has tested more than 97.2 lakh samples for Covid-19 and is fast approaching the 1 crore mark.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.