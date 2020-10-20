Andhra logs 3k new Covid cases as recoveries outnumber

News Desk 1Published: 21st October 2020 1:20 am IST
Andhra logs 3k new Covid cases as recoveries outnumber

Amaravati, Oct 20 : Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday registered 3,503 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 7.8 lakh, even as 5,144 more patients recovered from the virus.

West Godavari accounted for the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours, 524, followed by Chittoor (459), East Godavari (457), Krishna (398), Guntur (387) and Prakasam (308).

Other places included Visakhapatnam (240), Kadapa (190), Nellore (182), Anantapur (123), Srikakulam (94), Vizianagaram (93) and Kurnool (48).

With the new additions, West Godavari tally crossed 80,000 cases to reach 80,102.

Meanwhile, 28 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide toll to 6,481.

READ:  No parties must start in Goa clubs yet, says CM Sawant

The positive development of recoveries outnumbering infections continues in the southern state, with 5,144 more patients recovering from the virus.

With the new recoveries, total recoveries rose to 7.49 lakh.

Of the 7.8 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 33,396.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 21st October 2020 1:20 am IST
Back to top button