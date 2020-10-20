Andhra logs 3k new Covid cases as recoveries outnumber

Amaravati, Oct 20 : Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday registered 3,503 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 7.8 lakh, even as 5,144 more patients recovered from the virus.

West Godavari accounted for the highest number of cases in the past 24 hours, 524, followed by Chittoor (459), East Godavari (457), Krishna (398), Guntur (387) and Prakasam (308).

Other places included Visakhapatnam (240), Kadapa (190), Nellore (182), Anantapur (123), Srikakulam (94), Vizianagaram (93) and Kurnool (48).

With the new additions, West Godavari tally crossed 80,000 cases to reach 80,102.

Meanwhile, 28 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide toll to 6,481.

The positive development of recoveries outnumbering infections continues in the southern state, with 5,144 more patients recovering from the virus.

With the new recoveries, total recoveries rose to 7.49 lakh.

Of the 7.8 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 33,396.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.