Andhra logs 5K more Covid cases, tally 7.4 lakh

Amaravati, Oct 9 : Andhra Pradesh on Friday recorded 5,145 new Covid cases, increasing the state’s tally to 7.4 lakh, even as 6,110 more recoveries outnumbered the fresh infections.

West Godavari district logged the highest number of cases at 862, followed by Chittoor (757), East Godavari (738), Prakasam (486), Kadapa (352), Guntur (342), and Krishna and Nellore (310 each), among others.

Meanwhile, 31 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide Covid death toll to 6,159.

On a positive note, recoveries again outnumbered new cases in the southern state, as 6,110 recoveries took the state’s total figures to 6.9 lakh.

The state currently has 47,665 active cases.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.