Andhra logs 685 more Covid cases, tally 8.68 lakh

Amaravati, Dec 1 : Andhra Pradesh registered 685 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, increasing the state’s tally to 8.68 lakh, even as 1,094 more patients recovered.

Krishna district, at 146, accounted for the highest number of cases, followed by Chittoor (95), Guntur (87), West Godavari (77) and Visakhapatnam (71).

With the new additions, East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest number of cases at 1.22 lakh.

Meanwhile, four more people succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, raising the total number of Covid deaths in the state to 6,996. Chittoor has witnessed the highest number of Covid deaths at 829.

On Tuesday, 1,094 more patients recovered from the disease to increase the total number of recoveries to 8.54 lakh, narrowing the gap between total number of infections and recoveries.

The state’s active cases currently stand at 7,427.

With 51,854 more Covid tests, the total number of tests crossed the 1 crore mark to reach 1.01 crore.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.