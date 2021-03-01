Andhra minister plays good Samaritan, rescues accident victim

Amaravati, March 1 : Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy played a good Samaritan on Monday by coming to the aid of a 45-year-old man fighting for his life after he met with an accident at Chilakaluripeta in Guntur district.

On seeing the victim lying on the road with head injuries, Reddy stopped his convoy to rescue the man and shift him to a hospital.

The two-wheeler rider from Kandukur in Prakasam district had hit a road divider while trying to avoid a truck taking an about turn.

To the rider’s fortune, he fell in the eyes of the minister who took off on road from his office in Nellore to Tadepalli chief minister’s office to attend a meeting called by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Goutham Reddy also called local MLA Vidadala Rajani and the local sub-inspector and informed them about the incident for further coordination.

In a similar incident in East Godavari district, a police inspector, V. Suresh Babu, travelling from Kakinada to Jaggampeta, rescued a couple who met with an accident and was lying on the road with leg injuries to the man.

Babu immediately shifted them in his vehicle to the Peddapuram government hospital, which proved to be very helpful as the ambulance did not arrive even half-an-hour after calling.

