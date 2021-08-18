Andhra police raids illegal arrack producers, arrests 32

Kakinada: The Andhra Pradesh police in east Godavari district carried out a series of raids to check illegal arrack production, leading to the arrest of 32 people.

Acting on east Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu’s orders, police teams carried out raids in north Kakinada, south Kakinada, Peddapuram, Pithapuram, Prattipadu, Tuni and Rampachodavaram.

Police raided illegal makeshift arrack production facilities at Tallarevu, Mummidivaram, Ramachandrapuram, Alamuru, Kothapeta, Rayavaram, Chintoor and other places, booking as many as 50 cases.

During the raids, police seized 495 litre of arrack, destroyed 26,150 litre jaggery wash and 76 litre of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) and duty paid liquor (DPL), and six vehicles.

“Three accused persons have been arrested and sent to jail,” said a police official on Tuesday.

Illegal arrack production continues unabated across the southern state’s 13 districts despite several efforts by police and excise officials to stop it.